I Sell Human Eyeball For N250,000 - Arrested Suspect

The police in Niger state have arrested 35-year-old Shuaibu Ibrahim, a suspected human parts dealer for the possession of human eyeball.





According to reports, Shuaibu was apprehended by police detectives attached to Gawu Babangida Division in Gurara LGA of Niger State while on a routine patrol of the area on Thursday November 29th.





When interrogated, the suspect said the eyeball was removed from a victim of communal clash between Igbira and Bassa people in Nasarawa State and that he was to sell the eyeball at the cost of N250,000. He said he worked with an accomplice named Ojo who is currently on the run.





"My job is to deliver human parts given to me by Ojo to his clients across the northern states. We make quick money in this business but I cannot tell what the buyers use them for,” he said.





The police say the suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.

