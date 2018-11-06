I Know Nothing About The Murder Of Lagos Businessman Bademosi..Segun Mimiko

Published:

Former Governor of Ondo State Olusegun Mimiko has disassociated himself from an alleged audio tape circulating on social media on the death of Lagos businessman Chief Bademosi.

An audio clip had circulated on the social media on Monday in which an unidentified man, who spoke in an Ondo dialect on the telephone, was purportedly talking to another man he identified as ‘Iroko’ and accusing the widow of the deceased as being responsible for the murder and that the police had arrested her.

This fuelled insinuations that the ‘Iroko’ was the Presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party and a former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, who goes by same appellation as his political identity.

Reacting to this, Mimiko said in a statement, “I am forced to react to an audio message purportedly between a person called Iroko and an unidentified Ondo guy concerning the investigation into the gruesome murder of Chief Ope Bademosi, a fellow Ondo indigene.

“After receiving several calls from people, it became exigent on me because of the similarity to my political appellation of ‘Iroko’, to declare unequivocally that I neither entered into any such discussion with anybody nor did I have any inkling into the thrust of law enforcement’s investigation into the killing.

“As someone close to me, I have, in company with other friends, paid a condolence visit to the wife a day after the passing of Chief Bademosi. People of good conscience should be repulsed and affronted by the dastardly use to which unconscionable people have put the social media.”

