I Have Ordered EFCC To Ensure Funds Recovered From l Looters Don't Get Back To Them – Buhari

President Buhari says he has given an ordered to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to ensure that monies recovered from looters do not find their way back to the looters.





President Buhari said this when he received members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), led by its President, Samson Ayokunle, at the State house in Abuja. He said that he has ordered that every recovered money should be kept in a dedicated account.





"It is on record that some cases initiated by the anti-graft bodies since 2003 are yet to be concluded. We will, however, not be discouraged. Where monies have been recovered, such monies will not find their way back to the looters as I have directed EFCC to account for every money it has recovered and put them in a dedicated account.” President Buhari said.





Speaking on the 2019 general elections, President Buhari told the Christian leaders that he has assurances from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the polls would be free and fair, noting that he has been a victim of ‘fraudulent elections’ and beneficiary of a free and fair election in the past.





"When I decided to put on this Agbada to see what the people are seeing in it, I tried three times, 2003, 2007 and 2011, but the fourth time, in 2015, I succeeded. We thank God and technology in the form of Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) and card reader because what they used to do was to look at constituencies, award the votes and then they will say whoever didn’t agree should go to court. When people are looking for what to eat, where do they have the money to go to court to pay the SANs?” President Buhari said.

