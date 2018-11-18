I Have Only One House,No Bank Accounts..Rauf Aregbesola

Published:





The outgoing governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola has said he did not earn salaries throughout the eight years of his administration.





Aregbesola spoke during an interactive programme tagged "Ogbeni Till Day Break" on Saturday in Osogbo saying since it was the state that was feeding him, fueling his cars and providing him with accommodation, there was no need for him to be paid.





He also said that he does not have any bank account where he keeps money in any part of the world.





"I have not collected salaries since I became the governor of the state. The state feeds me, fuels my car and provides me accommodation. With all these, I don’t need money.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





I have no money and bank account anywhere. I have no house except the one I built before I became the governor. Anyone can go out there to investigate if I have bank account”, he said.





Aregbesola who will be handing over to the governor-elect, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola on November 27, said he would vacate the Government House by Monday, November 19. He said the decision to leave the Government House earlier, was to give his successor enough time to do necessary renovations.

Share This