I Have N75,000 Left Out Of The N25m I Won At Big Brother Naija– Efe

Winner of last year’s Big Brother Naija, Efe Ejeba, has come out to say during a radio show, that he has just N75k left out of the 25m he won.





Nigerians have reacted and condemned him for living so lavishly. Most dragged the artiste for venturing into music as they decree he has absolutely zero talent. Hear what he said in his own words:





It would be recalled that earlier this year, Efe Money lashed out at Nigerians who say they regret voting for him. Efe, who ventured into music since the show ended, took to his Twitter page to blast fans who have been criticizing his songs from the EP.





He wrote: “For all those saying they regret voting for me, i entertained you and your money expired the day the show ended. #AmSorryAmWinningEp. Thank you to those who have been 1000% with me from day one… your genuine support has kept me thus far through God’s grace… keep supporting the music… so we keep winning… #AmSorryAmWinningEp”





Efe won the coveted N25million prize money and an SUV after three months in the Big Brother house.

