I Have Informed My Lawyers Of Buhari’s Forged WAEC Certificate - Nnamdi kanu

Published:





The self-acclaimed leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says he has instructed his lawyers in West Africa to commence an immediate legal action against West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for issuing attestation to President Muhammadu Buhari.





CKN News had earlier reported that the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, said that WAEC presented an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to his principal.





“WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?” Adesina tweeted.





WAEC Registrar, Iyi Uwadiae, presented the document to the President on Friday at the State House in Abuja.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Reacting to the development in a tweet, Kanu, who came out of hiding in October after the military invasion of his community in Abia State, southeast Nigeria last year, said:





“I have this evening informed our lawyers in West Africa to commence immediate legal action against West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for issuing a fraudulent certificate to the Sudanese impostor in Aso Rock pretending to be the late dictator Major Gen. Muhammadu Buhari”.

Share This