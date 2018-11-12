I Have Been Fortified To Defend My People - Gov. Wike

Published:





Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Sunday that he had been fortified by God to defend the interest of the state against forces of darkness.





Speaking during a special luncheon for the President of Christ for All Nations, Evangelist Daniel Kolenda, and his team at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said the great gospel crusade had been beneficial to the state.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





He said, “I can tell you that I am more fortified and prepared to go and defeat Satan and his agents. We require prayers of men of God, so that we can keep going forward.”





The governor said the massive turnout of Rivers people for all the days of the great gospel crusade proved that Rivers had remained a Christian state.





He said he had benefited personally from the crusade.

Share This