I Had My Two Daughters Through IVF - Michelle Obama

Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, has revealed that she had her two daughters, Malia and Sasha, through the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).





Michelle made the revelation in her memoir, Becoming, as reviewed by the Washington Post on Friday.





She said that after marriage, she and her husband, ex-president Barack Obama had trouble getting pregnant; and that when she finally did, she suffered a miscarriage.





The former first lady said, eventually, they had to settle for the IVF, through which they both had their two children — both girls.





Michelle’s journey to motherhood was everything but easy, it turned out, as she claimed that even when she agreed to have an IVF, her husband’s frequent absences from the home compelled her to sometime go it alone, as she had to administer the injections that were a part of the IVF process all by herself.





First daughter Malia Ann was born on July 4, 1998; while Natasha (aka Sasha), was born on June 10, 2001, according to the family’s Wiki entry.





In the memoir, however, Michelle Obama laid the issue to rest of how a man, Ezekiel Wilekenmeyer Williams filed a lawsuit with the backing that Dunstrom Pharmaceuticals had hired him to provide sperm donations for Barack and Michelle Obama some 20 years ago.





Williams had filed the lawsuit claiming he was the biological father of the Obama daughters, Sasha and Malia.





The Post writes, “She also shares intimate details for the first time, for instance, that she and her husband had trouble getting pregnant, suffered a miscarriage, and that both daughters were conceived through in vitro fertilization.





“And that she did a great deal of this while her husband was away serving in the state legislature, leaving her to administer the shots that are a part of that process herself.”

