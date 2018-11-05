I Don't Regret Marrying At 22 - Actor, Yul Edochie

Published:





Nigerian actor and politician Yul Edochie says getting married to his wife at 22 was one of the best decisions he ever made in life.





Yul made this known when he spoke on Rubbin Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Sunday.





He said that his mother influenced his getting married early.





”My mum wanted me to [marry at that age] because my dad also got married about the same age. He had his first child at 23 and I am very close to my mum and she wanted me to do that,” he said.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“She felt like if I did that, it would help me concentrate more because right now I have a lot of female fans and they send me messages about my voice and others and right now, I can look back and say I have to go back home.”





Speaking on whether he regretted his decision of taking the bold step at a very young age, the actor said: It is one of the best things I ever did for myself. God bless my mum. I appreciate it.”

Share This