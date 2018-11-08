We Are Not Aware Of Adam Oshiomhole's Whereabout..APC Publicity Secretary

Published:

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu has said that the party was not aware of the purported arrest and questioning of its national Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the Department of State Services (DSS).

An online newspaper had reported that the APC chairman was arrested and question Comrade Oshiomhole for an alleged corruption issues arising from the last APC primaries and held for nine hours on Tuesday.

The reported also said the DSS gave Oshiomhole the option of resigning his position as the National Chairman, while Oshiomhole reportedly told them that President Buhari was in picture of all his actions and that he will only resign if the President loses confidence in him.

However when asked to comment on the development on Wednesday, Isa-Oniru said

“We do not have any information on this rumour. More so, the Chairman is not around in the country to confirm or deny this. As soon as we have any relevant information, you’ll be updated.”

On where Oshiomhole travelled to, he said “I do not have this information. I do know it’s a scheduled personal trip he could not make last week due to the November 2 deadline for the submission of candidates”.

