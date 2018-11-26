I Did Not Enjoy My Wife For Eight Years - Governor Rauf Aregbesola

Published:





The outgoing Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has claimed that he spent the last eight years as an "absentee husband”.





The governor, whose eight years in office will elapse on Tuesday, was jocular about the distance his highly demanding job had on his closeness to his wife.





Aregbesola came into power on November 27, 2010, after the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, sacked his predecessor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who had spent three and a half years of his second term in office.”





He said: “I want to go and rest. I have been an absentee husband for long enough. I now want to stay with my wife and enjoy each other.





"We are happy we have someone like Gboyega Oyetola succeeding this administration because he knows everything we did and will surely continue where we stop. So, there is hope for this state.





"All praises go to God for not allowing those who wanted to use trick to get to power without vision and who will destroy our legacies and reverse the direction and the development of the state. Every file before getting to me must pass through Oyetola. So, he is set for the job,” said Gov Aregbesola.

