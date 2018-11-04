I Can't Confirm Ojukwu 1st Son's Death...Bianca Ojukwu

Published:





Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of late Biafra warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has said she cannot confirm the death of her late husband’s son, Sylvester.





It was gathered that Debe Ojukwu slumped and died on Friday at a private hospital in Lagos state, Southwest Nigeria.





Bianca told reporters on Saturday that it was not her duty to make announcements in the Ojukwu family.





When pressured further that as a stepmother of Debe, she ought to be one of the first persons to know about such things, she said Nnewi people had their customs and tradition.





“According to our tradition, it is not my role to make such announcements. We have elders in the family, who have such duties and functions. It’s not part of my duties”, she said.

