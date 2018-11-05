I Am Still Imo State APC Governorship Candidate - Uche Nwosu

Published:





Governor Rochas Okorocha’s chief of staff, Uche Nwosu, has said he remains the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State despite the submission of the name of Sen. Hope Uzodinma.





The National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, had said the party had accepted the results of the Ahmed Gulak-led primary election committee that produced Uzodinma.





Speaking to newsmen on Sunday, he condemned the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee’s (NWC) decision on the issue.





Nwosu said he got a second order from an Owerri High Court restraining any name from the purported results that Gulak was parading, adding the order was still subsisting.





He said: “But even with this, the national chairman told us that he will go ahead and submit the name of Uzodinma. It is unacceptable, what we saw on Friday is not democracy.





“Our chairman that we respect very well, what he did on Friday is not an internal democracy. I won that election. I remain the candidate of APC and nobody can take it away from me. It might take a while, but let me state it clearly, I am the candidate of APC and by the special grace of God, come 2019, I have no doubt that I will be the governor of Imo State.





“Nobody can truncate the mandate of the people. I will take my mandate no matter how long it takes. Justice will prevail as long as we have a genuine case.”

