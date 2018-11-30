I Am Ready For Presidential Debate Against Buhari - Atiku

Published:





The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has told President Muhammadu Buhari that he was ready for a Presidential debate.





The former Vice President made this known while speaking at the inauguration of the party’s presidential campaign council in Abuja.





He disclosed that he was dedicated to an issued-based campaign and not "attack on individuals.”





Atiku said:“I have been asked to remind the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari that I, Atiku Abubakar, am ready for a debate.”





He had earlier vowed to“galvanize all efforts to liberate the nation from the shackles of hunger, deprivations, killing, and divisiveness” if elected President in 2019.

