I Am Not The Owner Of The Six Houses You Sealed Off - Fayose Tells EFCC

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, has denied ownership of six properties EFCC operatives sealed off yesterday claiming that they belong to him.





There were reports earlier today that some properties linked to the governor in Abuja and Ekiti state, were sealed off with the sign ''EFCC, Keep off'' placed on them.





The sealing of the properties may be connected to a court order which authorised the seizure of the properties suspected to have been built with corrupt proceeds. Recall that Fayose is standing trial for a N2.2 billion fraud perpetrated while in office.





Reacting to the news, Fayose in a statement released by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, denied ownership of the sealed properties. He said the agency went about sealing off properties belonging to innocent citizens.





"I have just been informed that operatives of the EFCC are going about sealing houses of innocent people in the state, under the guise that the houses are linked to me. This is another wild goose chase and the usual media campaign against my person.





It is only in our country that an anti corruption agency will first go about sealing houses before determining the ownership, which can be done so easily by visiting relevant agencies.





I am therefore, informing the public ahead of their usual blackmail and media trial. Please note that none of the property in question is owned by me and the records are there for anyone that is interested to see.





The EFCC is advised to stop going about looking for ways to malign my person just because of their hatred as a result of my uncompromising stands on national issues. Even if the commission is being pressured from above to persecute me at all cost, it should at least, do its job diligently to save itself from persistent embarrassment''.

