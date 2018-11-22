I Am Committed To Granting Increased Internet Access To The Poorest In Nigeria - Buhari

Published:





President Buhari has said his administration is committed to granting increased internet access to the poorest in the society.





The information is contained in the Next Level Campaign Guide for 2019. According to the guide, the efforts of government in the past few years enabled internet access and promoted local content, especially among Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government.





It stated that “following the Vice President’s visit to Silicon Valley, U.S., where he visited the headquarters of some leading global technology companies, he met Google officials.





He met with Google Chief Executive Officer, Sundar Pichai, and its top executives in July and the global tech company now provides free Wi-fi access in several public places in Nigeria. This initiative will bridge societal gaps by providing free internet access to some of the poorest in the society.





It will grant access to information, tools of education, improved business and job opportunities and expansion for many Nigerians.”





It further said that the free internet access was in line with the administration’s plan to improve the country’s technology sector and leverage on the gains that a data-driven digital economy could offer.





It added that Information Communication Technology (ICT) was the new oil, adding that oil revenues were no longer sustainable.

