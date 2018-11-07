Husband Kills Wife ,Brother For Having Sex

Published:





A man has killed his wife and elder brother after he woke in the middle of the night and heard them having sex.





Oleg Kirkunov, 54, lived in Ufa, Russia, with his wife Olga Sukhanova, 44. His brother Evgeny, 65, joined them for a meal and drinks at their home and he was invited to stay the night and sleep in the couple's spare room.





But Oleg woke in the night after hearing "noises" coming from the spare room. Realising his wife was not in bed beside him, he went to investigate and found his brother having sex with his wife, so he shot them dead.





Graphic footage recorded by police shows Olga lying dead on the bed, with a huge head wound and the body of Evgeny can be seen on the floor in a pool of blood. A gun was also seen on the floor in the video.





The man can be seen explaining what happened to the police and confesses to killing the pair.





Explaining what transpired, police said the unemployed man - a keen hunter - grabbed his Saiga gun and shot his wife in the head as she lay in the bed. Then he gunned down his brother who had dressed and was trying to escape. He then immediately called police and confessed to the killings - and the reason he shot them.





The Russian Investigative Committee confirmed that "the criminal has been detained". Charges have been brought against him. He is accused of double murder.





Meanwhile, Oleg has been praised as a "hero" on social media. One commenter said: "Well done, brother! I would have done just the same."





Another wrote: "Cheer up, you will go to jail, this is true, but you have done the absolutely right thing."





"Don’t regret it, don’t mind police and other bureaucrats, you are the hero," another comment reads.





Slain Evgeny is a power station engineer. He was married to a woman called Faina and is believed to have two adult daughters and grandchildren.

