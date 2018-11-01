Huawei Engineer Shot Dead By Gunmen In Benue State

Published:





Transmission Engineer with Huawei Technologies, Anthony Arum was shot dead by gunmen suspected to be armed robbers during official duty in Benue State.





It was gathered that late Arum alongside two members of the BO Transmission team and a driver were attacked by the assailants on October 27. They managed to find their way into the bush. The driver came back after the gunmen fled and called another colleague based in Katsina-Ala, who then reported the incident to the police.





The police arrived the scene and found his colleagues alive but Anthony couldn’t make it as he was shot three times and had lost lots of blood. His body was deposited at the general hospital at Katsina-ala around some minutes past 10pm.

