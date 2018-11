Published:





Olufunke Bucknor Obruthe, the CEO of Zapphire events and elder sister to late OAP, Tosyn Bucknor has just confirmed the death of her sister.





In her words, 'my heart is heavy, but in all things we give thanks to God. My darling sister and besto Tosyn passed away last night due to complications from sickle cell. Love you'.





May her soul rest in peace!

