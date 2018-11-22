How I Birthed My Son Is Nobody's Business - Actress, Ufoma McDermott Slams Critics

Published:





Actress Ufoma McDermott has told the story of the conception and birth of her son.





The mother-of-two said her son was conceived via IVF at a time when she and her husband decided that they were ready. She also added that her first son was delivered via C-section.





She proceeded to slam people who shame mothers for their method of conception and birth, adding that the ignorance that leads them to act in such a manner has to stop.





Her post, she says, is in celebration of International Children's Day.





She wrote:





DO NOT DENY YOURSELF ...If you so desire, the joy of #motherhood .





My son was born EXACTLY 2 And half years after we got married.





I wanted to wait. My husband obliged. When we were ready, I wanted twins.





#IVF was the choice. We could afford it. I had two embryos inserted. God decided Isio would stay.





On the 10th of October 2010 my beautiful #IVFBaby was delivered by C-section.





SO WHAT???? This post is for all of you keyboard cowards trying to downplay and devalue the joys of a child's arrival into a new "world" whether it's by #Surrogacy#Adoption





#ArtificialInsemination#DonorSperm #DonorEgg #DonorEmbryo#GIFT Gamete intrafallopian transfer #ZIFTZygote intrafallopian transfer ... You are just illiterate chickens.





And to my fine women and men out there who wish on parenthood, there are options. Speak to your doctor and don't let any illiterate chicken in the society stop you from pouring all that love unto a child no matter what method you decide on.





#TheArrivalOfAChildHeraldsJoy





Our society needs to wake up and appreciate the knowledge God has bestowed on doctors and medical practitioners.





#InternationalChildrensDay was yesterday, but I choose to celebrate all our children everyday.

