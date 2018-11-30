House Of Reps. Tells Igbos What To Do Ahead 2019 Elections

Published:





The House of Representatives Committee on Electoral and Political Matters has urged the South East to ignore calls to boycott the 2019 elections.





Some pro-Biafra groups have called for the boycott of the polls in the region over growing calls for secession.





However, a member of the four-man committee, Chukwuemeka Ujam has told the residents of the region not to follow such calls.





He made the call on Thursday during a visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu State.





Ujam, who represents Nkanu East/Nkanu West Federal Constituency, urged the people of the region to participate fully in the elections.





According to him, that is the only way to elect leaders and enthrone good governance in the region and country at large.

Share This