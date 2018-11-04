House Of Reps Summons SGF, CBN Governor. Over NHIS Crisis

Published:





The House of Representatives has summoned the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele over the crisis rocking the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).





The House Adhoc Committee investigating the crisis rocking the scheme is seeking clarification to transactions with the scheme.





This followed the submission of the embattled Executive Secretary of the NHIS, Professor Usman Yusuf’s allegation that his suspension was due to his refusal to release N975million to the Ministry of Health.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





He made the allegation when he appeared before the Ad-hoc Committee.





Earlier, the Federal Government had inaugurated the seven-man panel set up to investigate allegations of infractions and financial malfeasance levelled against Yusuf.

Share This