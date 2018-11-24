Hold Buhari By His Words On Free And Fair Election - Sultan Tells Nigerians

Published:





Sa’ad Abubakar, sultan of Sokoto, on Saturday urged Nigerians to hold President Muhammadu Buhari to his words on the conduct of a free, fair and credible general election in 2019.





Abubakar made the statement at the 2018 second general meeting of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) youth wing summit.





“President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to ensure violence free campaign and free, fair and credible 2019 elections. So we will hold him to his words,” he said.





He said Nigerians should not allow themselves to be used by politicians and other stakeholders to cause violence.





Abubakar advised Nigerians to be united, adding that the summit is aimed at contributing to the peaceful participation of inter-religious groups on the 2019 election.





The sultan called on the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to instigate violence of any kind.





In his remarks, Samson Ayokunle, president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), urged the Nigerian youth to work together irrespective of their differences in their doctrines.





“We should use our different religion to move the country forward,” he said.





He advised the youth to emulate the partnership between the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and CAN in the spirit of love between the leaders.

Share This