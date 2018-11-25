Hackers Take Over Nina's Instagram Page, Release Her Private Chats

Published:





BBNaija housemate, Nina's Instagram account has been hacked and the guy behind the hack who call himself Yusuf is also demanding 800k.





The hacker said, 'ordinarily 800tousand una no delivery I am crying hihihihihi. OK for una information even instagram no fit hack tis account I am Yusuf a certified system hacker! I study am for school 5years come out with certificate na wetin put food for my table'.





He also shared screenshots of chats allegedly between Nina and Bobrisky as well as Nina and Alex.





See all the screenshots below....

















