Gunmen Kill Man, Kidnap Daughter In Katsina

Unidentified gunmen on Tuesday shot and killed one Alhaji Nasiru Maimasara before kidnapping his daughter at Gachi quarters in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State, northern Nigeria.





Sources said the incident occurred at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday.





“When the gunmen invaded the area, they started shooting into the air as they entered the victims’ residence at Gachi quarters,” the source told NAN, pleading anonymity.





“The bandits shot the victim when he attempted to run and went away with his daughter.





“The victim was later taken to Kankia General Hospital where he was confirmed dead,” the source said.





It was learned that the deceased has been buried, while the house was filled with sympathisers.





Gambo Isa, the spokesman of the Police Command in Katsina, who confirmed the incident, described it as unfortunate.





The Katsina Police Command spokesman said the Command was making efforts to apprehend the bandits.





“We have deployed personnel from the State Investigation Bureau and the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad to track down the culprits,” he said.

