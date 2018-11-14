Gunmen Invade Osogbo Motor Park, Shoot Randomly

Published:





Gunmen in the early hours on Wednesday invaded Old Garage area of Osogbo, Osun State, southwest Nigeria, shooting randomly into the air.





Though no fatality was recorded, it was learned that many people while fleeing the area sustained injuries.





The incident which occurred around 9:30 am when business activities in the area were just picking up, lasted for about thirty minutes, report says.

Sources in the area told Punch that the shooting was as a result of a fight between policemen and some drivers in ‘Lagos Park’ located around the area.





Meanwhile, the immediate cause of the shooting and the identities of those involved could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.





Source: Punch

