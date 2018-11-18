Gunmen Finally Release Kidnapped Zamfara State Twin Sisters

The abducted Zamfara twin would-be brides have regained freedom after they spent weeks in captivity,according to the vice chairman of Zurmi LGA, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran .



The twins whose wedding was slated for next month were kidnapped in Dauran town in Zurmi local government area of the state last month.





The young girls travelled from Gusau to Dauran town to visit their married sister identified as Sumayya when the armed men struck and went away with them, their sister and some other residents in the neighbourhood.



“We are waiting for their arrival now; they were released after ransom was paid even though their sister called Sumayya is still with them. But you should give us some time please we will talk to you later,” Dauran said.







The abduction of the girls had generated social media frenzy with many people calling for their rescue especially when a heart-rending telephone conversation between one of the girls, her brother and one of their captors on the other hand was leaked last week.



The girl was heard crying for help in a grief-laden voice as one of their captors was threatening to kill one of them.