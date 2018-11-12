Governors Calling For Oshiomhole’s Removal Working For PDP – Senator Marafa

Published:





Senator Kabiru Marafa (APC-Zamfara Central) has accused governors calling for the removal of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, of working to destroy the ruling party.





The lawmaker said the governors were working for the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The Zamfara APC governorship aspirant explained that removing Oshimhole when the country is gearing up for elections in 2019 is counterproductive.





Marafa said: “I agree totally with the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, that when you say ‘governors’, you are just being unfair.





“Maybe two governors are against him; I agree with him entirely. I don’t know who the other governor is but I know one.





“I will not be surprised if that governor goes to any length to pull down the APC. Right from the outset, I have reason to say there are fifth columnists in the APC.





“There are people who are desirous of pulling down the APC, and they are within the party, and they have been working with the opposition all through to this point to ensure that the APC does not work.





“This is just an extension of their agenda because calling for the removal of the national chairman at this point is counterproductive.





“And anybody who attempts to do that is doing a great disservice to our APC.”





