Governor Tambuwal Swears In 26 New Commissioners

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has sworn in 26 new commissioners in the state and has advised them to work diligently in meeting expectations of the people.





Speaking at the ceremony, the governor said the new cabinet had great role to play in meeting the desire of the people of the state.





“We will ensure that we work together as a team in order to achieve the objectives set aside by the present administration in the state,” he said.





“We are in the last quarter of the administration, as such we will concentrate more to ensure that more successes are recorded.”





He called on politicians in the state to play the game by the rules and within the ambit of the law and avoid any mischief that would destruct the peaceful nature of the state.





Some of the commissioners include Malam Abdullahi Maigwandu, Malam Abdulkadir Abubakar, Alhaji Sa’idu Umar, Hajiya Aisha Madawaki, Alhaji Sulaiman Usman and Alhaji Abubakar Tambuwal.





Tambuwal had on July 4 dissolved the State Executive Council.

