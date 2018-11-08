Gov. Fayemi Orders Reversal Of Over 800 Shops Allocated By Fayose

Published:





Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has ordered the immediate cancellation of the allocation of over 800 shops at the multi-billion naira new Oja Oba Market in Ado Ekiti.





In a statement in Ado-Ekiti by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, which said that the action followed Fayemi’s inspection of the facilities of the market earlier in the week.





“It has been discovered that the market complex is not ready for use. A structural evaluation of the complex shows that some considerable construction works are required to fix the inherent structural defects which have made the buildings unsafe for use.





As this process would take some time, the governor has, therefore, directed that the process of allocation of shops be stopped immediately. The governor also directed that all subscribers with proofs of payment for shops in the market should be refunded.





The ministries of works and commerce have consequently been ordered to work out a seamless arrangement for the market’s completion and allocation,’’ the statement said





Reacting to the development, Lere Olayinka the spokesperson of the immediate past governor, Ayo Fayose said, 'the penalty for revocation is payment of annual rental value for 50 years plus refund of cost of purchase. That is, if rent on one shop is say 200k per year, N10m plus cost of purchase will be paid'.





'Multiply number of shops already allocated and paid for by N11m. Even developers allocate buildings before they are built not to talk about a market that is almost completed. Fayemi should go ahead and revoke the allocation, a je owo dee for the allottees'.

