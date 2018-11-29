Gov. Amosun’s Annointed Governorship Candidate Dumps APC, Joins APM

Published:





Abiodun Akinlade, the preferred candidate of Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state, for 2019 governorship election in the southwest state, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Allied People’s Movement (APM).





Akinlade’s defection to APM was announced at the House of Hepresentatives on Thursday. Three other members of the lower legislative chamber moved to other parties.





The lawmakers that moved are Rabiu Kaugama from Jigawa who moved from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Salisu Koko from Kebbi who also joined APC but from SDP and Mohammed Ajanah from Kogi who defected from APC to PDP.





Akinlade, who represents Egbado south and Ipokia federal constituency of Ogun, had lost the governorship ticket of the APC to Dapo Abiodun despite all efforts put in place by Amosun to make him secure it.





CKN News recalls that Governor Amosun had said during the heat of Ogun APC crisis that he was under pressure to leave the ruling party.





The Ogun governor however, pledged loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari, promising to work for his re-election.





Amosun had berated the Adams Oshiomhole led-APC and vowed to hand over to Akinlade in 2019.





Meanwhile, Akinlade’s defection is coming two days after Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, who lost out in his bid to secure APC governorship ticket for Uche Nwosu, his preferred candidate, said he would not stop Nwosu from joining another party.





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given parties up till December 1 to substitute candidates for governorship and state houses of assembly elections.

