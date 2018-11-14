Gov. Ahmed Condemns Deployment Of DPOs Days To By-election

Published:





Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has condemned the posting of Divisional Police (DPO) officers in Kwara-South days to the November 17 by-election.





Speaking in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the governor stated that the deployment could negatively affect the credibility of the election to fill Irepodun/ Ekiti/Oke- Ero/ Isin seat,





The seat became available after the death of Hon. Funke Adedoyin.





Governor Ahmed said: “In the last couple of weeks, we are beginning to see movements that are not usual for us. I have met with security chiefs and we worked out a strategy that in no guise should we see any rancour during this election because we are aware that the opposition is preparing to perpetrate violence and to rig the election.







To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“We are concerned that traditionally, we have always been a peaceful environment, especially drawing from what has happened in Ekiti and Osun states.”





The governor stated that he got information that the DPOs have been changed and replaced with new ones, stressing that it his not good for the elections.





“For me, I don’t think it is a good way forward. It gives the picture as if democracy is under siege in Nigeria. I think we must take our democracy dearly if we want to use it as a platform for the delivery of goods and services to the good people of Nigeria.





“So, I urge the security agencies to look at it critically and allow peace to reign,” he said.

Share This