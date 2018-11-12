God Not Responsible For Nigeria's Problems, But Choice Of Leaders - Obasanjo

Published:





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has attributed the plethora of problems plaguing the nation to the concious and unconcious choices Nigerians in power have made over the years.





Obasanjo said this when he addressed a gathering of politicians in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital yesterday November 10th.





“God did not create Nigeria to be a failed country; God created Nigeria to be one of the leading countries among the comity of nations. That we are not there is not the fault of God; that we are not there is the conscious and unconscious choice of people of Nigeria.” he said.





Speaking futher, the former president who has since declared he would be working against President Buhari's re-election bid, said he was optimistic and confident that the future of the nation was bright and that Nigeria would be great again.





“I just don’t believe that when you are confronted with a bad situation, you should be wringing your hands and say ‘well, what do we do? You should sit down and think, and look at the situation and say what is wrong?” he said.

