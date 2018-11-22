Thursday, 22 November 2018

God Instructed Me To Sacrifice My 9 Months Old Daughter - Father

Published: November 22, 2018

A Benue father has been arrested after he killed his daughter to offer as a "sacrificial lamb" to God.

The father, identified as John Depuun, allegedly snatched his infant daughter from his wife and took her to a bush in Mbangur, Tse-Agberagba, Konshisha LGA, Benue state, where he killed her.

The father confessed to the killing, saying he did it as directed by God.


He said:

"It is my sheep and I decided to sacrifice it to God as demanded of me.I have not laid my hands on anyone’s child and as such, should not be condemned.”

Family members allege that he is mentally unstable but he has denied that.

Meanwhile, he was pictured arriving at the police station after the barbaric act.



