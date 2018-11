Published:





A Germany based Nigerian man, Murphy Idahosa, was yesterday November 3rd banished from Edo state over a video he posted on Facebook attacking the person of the Oba of Benin.





In the video, Murphy was seen blaming the Oba of Benin for the high rate of trafficking among girls in the Benin kingdom. He returned home recently and was taken to the Oba's palace where he was declared an enemy of the Oba and then banished from the kingdom.

