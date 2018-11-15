Ganduje Slams N3bn Suit On Daily Nigerian Over Bribery Videos

Published:





Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has filed N3 billion suit against Daily Nigerian, an online newspaper, and its publisher Ja’afar Ja’afar for releasing videos of him allegedly collecting kickbacks from a contractor.





In the suit dated November 13 filed at a federal high court in the state, Governor Ganduje, through Nuradeen Ajagi, his counsel, asked the court to declare the publication by the newspaper alleging he collected bribes from contractors as a defamation of character and wrongful.





Governor Ganduje also demanded a public apology from the newspaper. Ja’afar is expected to appear in court within 14 days.





The lawsuit reads: “Outright and unqualified imputation of theft, fraud, corruption and dishonesty which are all criminal offenses by the defendants’ publication against the plaintiff without any conviction by a court of laws, is slanderous, libelous, injurious and wrongful.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“In order perpetually restraining the defendants, their agents and all persons and entities to whom they shared their libelous documents/records from further defaming the good standing and character of the plaintiff.





“That the plaintiff is entitled to damages against the defendants for defamation of character by way of libel and slander.





“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from further publishing the said defamatory story and sharing the said doctored video clips howsoever to whichever type of audience.





“An order compelling the defendants to pay the plaintiff the sum of N3, 000,000,000 (Three billion naira) as damages for the defamation of the plaintiff character and standing.





“An order compelling the defendants to write a public apology to the plaintiff and broadcast such apology through their online platforms and other news media with global accessibility.”





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





CKN News reports that the lawsuit is coming after the website published video clips of the governor allegedly receiving bundles of dollars as kickbacks from contractors.





The video clips generated reactions with the opposition calling for the governor’s resignation.





Reacting to the development, the Kano State House of Assembly set up a committee to probe the allegations but the panel halted its investigations based on a court order.

Share This