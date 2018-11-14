Ganduje Presents N219bn Budget To Kano Assembly

Published:





The governor of Kano state Abdullahi Ganduje has presented a budget proposal of N219.6 billion to the state house of assembly.





Governor Ganduje urged the lawmakers to work on the budget which has been tagged the “Budget of Sustainable Development” in record time.





The governor said arrangements have been made for the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state to inaugurate a 2.5 kilometres overhead bridge.





Ganduje said the bridge is the longest in the northern part of the country, disclosing that his administration inherited it.





The Kano governor the president would also inaugurate the skill acquisition centre situated along Zaria road in the state.





CKN News recalls that he had refused to appear before the assembly when he was summoned over the bribery allegations levelled against him but rather sent one of his commissioners to represent him.





The Kano state house of assembly has stopped investigating allegations that the governor of the state collected bribe from contractors.





Concise News reports that the development is in line with a court order. A group known as Lawyers For Sustainable Democracy in Nigeria had asked the court to compel the assembly to halt the probe.

