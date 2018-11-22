FUTO Final Year Student Drowns In Imo State

Published:





Every death is sad to report but some are sadder than others and this is one of such.





A final year student of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, (FUTO) in Imo State, has died by drowning.





Kester Gabriel, a 500 level Material and Metallurgical Engineering student, went swimming in the Otammiri river in Ihiagwa area of the state but drowned.





Kester had been on Industrial Training, IT, and only just returned to school on Sunday. He drowned three days later, on Wednesday, November 21.





His body has been recovered and deposited in the mortuary.

