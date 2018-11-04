Shi’ite Movement Release Names Of 34 Members Allegedly Killed By Soldiers During Abuja Protes

Published:





The protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, has listed the names of thirty-four of its members who were purportedly shot dead by soldiers between October 27 and October 30.





CKN News recalls that Members of the sect clashed with soldiers in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital last week.





In a statement on Sunday, the Islamic group accused soldiers of murder, demanding an investigation into the matter.





Shi’ites said the list would be updated to accommodate the names of others yet to be identified.





The IMN said most of the dead were buried in Zaria, Kaduna state, while family members claimed the bodies of others.





This online medium recalls that the Defence Headquarters had said only three Shi’ites were killed during violent protests, saying the army only acted in self-defence.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Here is the list of the 34 Shi’ite protesters purportedly killed by soldiers:





Abdulaziz Ibrahim (Maigana, Kaduna State)





Rabi’u Abdulwahab (Malumfashi, Katsina State)





Minka’ilu Shu’aibu (Kudan, Kaduna State)





Muhammad Hussain (Sokoto, Sokoto State)





Abdu Dijana (Suleja, Niger State)





Ukasha Dayyabu (Madalla, Niger State)





Faru’q Ahmad Garba





Sulaima SK





Muhammad Soje





Fatima Yahaya Musa





Malam Abu Qasim (Gaji, Bauchi State)





Surajo Adam (Garu, Borno State)





Ja’afar Yusuf (Keffi, Nasarawa State)





Saeed Adamu (Awe, Nasarawa State)





Lawal Ibrahim (Tudun Baushe Maraban Kafanchan, Kaduna State)





Kamal Muhammad Haruna (Kaduna, Kaduna State)





Al-Kasim Minka’il





Huzaifa Musa





Abdulaziz Haruna (Bauchi, Bauchi State)





Muhammad Sani Awwal (Bauchi, Bauchi State)





Zangina Muhammad Garba (Bauchi, Bauchi State)





Isma’il Shu’aibu Alramma (Bauchi, Bauchi State)





Aliuu Munnir (Mutum Biyu, Taraba State)





Hamisu Muhammad (Zaria, Kaduna State)

Abbas Muhammad





Munnir Muhammad (Samaru Zaria, Kaduna State)





Sa’id Zubairu (Maraba Abuja, FCT)





Abdullahi Sabo Muhammad (Yauri, Kebbi State)





Umar Abdullahi





Mansur Lawal (Bauchi, Bauchi State)





Umar Abdullahi Dogon Haris (Adamawa State)





Abubakar Dadda’u (Gombe, Gombe State)





Imrana Abdullahi.

Share This