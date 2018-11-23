Friday, 23 November 2018

FRSC Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi Attends World Road Safety Event In Geneva

Published: November 23, 2018


The United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, Todt says by joining  the UN road safety conventions , Nigeria has reaffirmed  its strong commitment to improving road safety , calls on other countries to join

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Oyeyemi on his part says apart from acceding to the 6 priority UN conventions on road safety, Nigeria is also a member of the Advisory Board of the UN Road Safety Trust Fund,saying this is a landmark .

The Corps Marshal said this at the ongoing Road Safety event in Geneva ,Switzerland where his is representing Nigeria .

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi is also the Chairman of West Africa Rad Safety Organization

