FRSC Celebrity Marshals To Begin Year-End Awareness Campaign

Published:

The Federal Road Safety Corps Celebrity Marshals, made up of top entertainment practitioners and media executives have concluded plans to begin a nationwide awareness campaign towards ensuring safe driving during the yuletide and new year season.





According to the group's National Co-ordinator, Mr. Chris Nwandu, the initiative is aimed at using the star power and various platforms of members to engage the populace with a view to creating awareness as well as helping to change bad habits of motorists that have the tendency of endangering the lives of other road users.





He noted that the decision to embark on this initiative was taken at a meeting held shortly before the November edition of its monthly road safety patrol and awaremess programme.





Explaining further about the campaign , Lagos Chapter Head, Segun Arinze said the creatives being produced will cover social media, radio and television.





He called on media organisations and other celebrities to support the noble objective which he believes will help to reduce the carnage on our roads during this festive season



He also revealed that the group has opened the @CSMFRSC handles on twitter, instagram and facebook to disseminate information as well as allow members of the public react to CSM activities.

