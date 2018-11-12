Former Nigeria midfielder, Ajuma Ameh-Otache, Dies At 33

Published:





Former Nigerian midfielder, Ajuma Ameh-Otache, has died. She was 33 years old. According to reports, Ajuma died on Saturday, November 10th. She had been battling a rare muscular disease





Ameh-Otache, who played for Nigeria at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, also won the African Women's Cup of Nations that same year.





Ameh-Otache also played for the Super Falcons at the 2003 All Africa Games in Abuja.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





The former Pelican Stars player was in charge of Goodland Rangers Football Club of Lagos and made headlines as a successful female coach in charge of a male side.





She is survived by her husband Peter Otache and three children.





May her soul rest in peace.

Share This