Former Kwara Speaker, Shehu Usman Is Dead

Published:





The Kwara House of Assembly has announced the demise of its pioneer Speaker, Alhaji Shehu Usman.





Late Usman, who hailed from Lafiagi in Edu Local Government Area of the state, was the speaker of the House from 1979 to 1983. Shuaib Abdulkadir (PDP Patigi) informed the House of Usman’s death during a plenary session under matters of urgent public importance.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





The lawmaker said that Usman died on Monday evening after a brief illness. He said the first speaker had been buried in his hometown. Deputy Speaker Mathew Okedare, who presided over the plenary session, described the death as a huge loss and added that the Assembly would dedicate a day for a valedictory session for the departed former speaker.

Share This