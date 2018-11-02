Former Bauchi State Governor Issa Yuguda Dumps PDP For APC

Published:





A former Bauchi State Governor Issa Yuguda has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with 5,000 of his supporters.





Yuguda’s defection was announced by his former Commissioner for Information Salisu Wakos at a press conference on Thursday.





According to Wakos, the defection was to help President Muhammadu’s re-election quest in 2019.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“I want to declare that from today henceforth, Yuguda is a bonafide card-carrying member of the APC, including all his supporters in Nigeria,” Wakos said.





“The defection is aimed at giving APC maximum support ahead of 2019.”





He added that: “By this declaration, Yuguda has urged all his supporters to canvass votes for President Buhari and Governor Mohammed Abubakar’s re-election bid come 2019.”

Share This