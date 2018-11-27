Forget About Ruling Lagos - Oba Akiolu Tells PDP

Published:





The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on Monday said there is no chance for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State.





Akiolu said the PDP should not expect votes from Lagos and other states because there is no vacancy at the Government House in Ikeja, the state capital, and Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.





The monarch said this while speaking on the importance of next year’s polls when the state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, visited him and his senior chiefs at his Iduganran palace in Lagos.





Sanwo-Olu, a former Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, who stormed the palace at 10 a.m, was accompanied by his Campaign Manager Tayo Ayinde, National Communication Commission (NCC) Director Sunday Dare, House of Representatives member Prince Rotimi Agunsoye, former Special Adviser on Rural Development Sesan Olanrewaju, APC Women Leader Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, former Mosan Okunola Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Chairman Abiodun Mafe and veteran journalist Bayo Osiyemi.







To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





APC chieftain and former Minister of State for Defence, Demola Seriki officially introduced the APC candidate to Oba Akiolu and his chiefs.





The monarch offered his words of advice to Sanwo-Olu and the campaign team, while a chief, Opemilua Ajose, offered Sanwo-Olu traditional prayers.





Among those at the palace were former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; Gubernatorial Advisory Council (GAC) member Alhaji Mutiu Aare; former Sports Commissioner Segun Dawodu, Nosiru Musa; Sesan Daini; House of Assembly member Sola Giwa and House of Representatives candidate and son of the royal father, Prince Kayode Akiolu.





Oba Akiolu invoked the spirits of his illustrious predecessors, including Oba Ado, Akinsemoyin, Ologunkutere, Idewu Ojulari, Kosoko Morohunfolu, Akintoye, Dosunmu, Oyekan, Falolu, Esugbay, and Adeniji Adele as he prayed for the APC flag bearer.





The monarch predicted success for him at the poll, saying the PDP will not rule Lagos State.





He said: “The PDP will not rule Lagos because of what they have done to us. I saw Olusegun Obasanjo in Ota and I spoke my mind. They will not even win at the centre… APC government will continue in Lagos and Abuja.”

Share This