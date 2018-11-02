WAEC Presents School Attestation Certificate To Buhari

Published:





The West African Examination Council (WAEC), has finally presented an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed on Friday afternoon by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.





The Presidential media aide took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to make the announcement, taunting the opposition in the process.





Adesina tweeted: “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”









CKN News reports that the President’s certificate has been a topic of discussion in recent times with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) threatening to go to court over the certificate saga.





Before now, the President had claimed in his affidavit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that his original credentials were with the military when he submitted his credentials ahead of the 2019 Presidential election.

