Filling Station Manager Stabbed To Death By His Employer Over N40,000

A young man identified as Chigozie has been allegedly murdered by his employer in Anambra.





The deceased who was a manager at a NENCO filling Station in Okpuno Nnewichi in Nnewi North local government area of the State was allegedly stabbed to death by his employer on Wednesday.





According to reports, trouble started when the Director asked the deceased man to provide the sum of N40,000 which he claimed to be missing from the company account.





Chigozie reportedly pleaded with his employer to bear with him, and deduct the said sum from his November salary, but the director of the fuel station declined and insisted that the money must be provided immediately.





According to report, what seemed to be a mild drama turned bloody when the director of the company in a desperate move to recover the said money, stabbed his employee several times with a screwdriver before he collapsed.





Chigozie was rushed to the Rose of Sharon Specialist Hospital, along Oba Rd., Nnewi, where doctors confirmed him dead. The suspect reportedly fled from the hospital.





Spokesperson for the Anambra State Police, Haruna Mohammed said the headquarters is yet to get the full details of the incident.





A friend of the deceased has since mourned his death in a post on Facebook. Read below.





Even after the confirmation I'm yet to believe you are no more bro, how could this be true? The news of your demise left me speechless and fuming....an unexpected end, even after we met in the fuel station to discuss the way forward little did I know it was our last parting. My heart is broken I swear Nwanne, from childhood, primary school, secondary school and now????????

Who are we to question God, he alone knows why...

RIP AUTHOR

RIP BLOOD

RIP GOZIE...... we definitely meet in the other end as your legacy lives on"

