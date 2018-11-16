Fight Against Corruption: Buhari Meet Religious Leaders In Abuja

Published:





Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has ay called on traditional and religious leaders in the country to support his administration’s fight against corruption and revival of the nation’s economy.





The President made this call when he received members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), led by its president, Samson Ayokunle in the State House, Abuja on Friday.





President Buhari said his vision and objectives for the country are very clear, adding that he is on course to achieve them.





The President said he was doing his best to fulfil his electoral promises of securing the country, fighting corruption and resuscitating the economy.





He, however, explained that fighting corruption takes longer time especially with the need to adhere to the rule of law, but is confident of the desired outcome.





“It is on record that some cases initiated by the anti-graft bodies since 2003 are yet to be concluded. We will, however, not be discouraged. Where monies have been recovered, such monies will not find their way back to the looters as I have directed EFCC to account for every money it has recovered and put them in a dedicated account,” President Buhari said.





The President noted that the burden of intelligence gathering involves everyone especially district heads, traditional rulers, opinion leaders and especially religious leaders that are very close to the grassroots.





President Buhari added that bandits who are operating in various communities live among the people and enjoined leaders of thought in various communities to provide security agencies information about the criminals.





On their part, the CAN delegation called on Buhari to ensure that the security agencies are non-partisan as the 2019 general elections draw near.





The Christian-body also urged the president to ensure peace is restored to troubled spots in Northern parts of the country, especially in the Garshish District of Plateau State.





CAN appealed to Buhari to resolve the minimum wage crises between government and workers.

