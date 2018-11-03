FG Summons Envoy Over Closure Of Nigerian Shops In Ghana

Published:





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Ghana High Commissioner to Nigeria Rashid Bawa following the closure of Nigerian shops in Ghana.





CKN News had reported that over 400 Nigerian shops were closed down in Ghana leading to a protest by Nigerian traders.





According to the Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama on Friday, he summoned Bawa to give a definitive explanation to the development.





“There had been some horror stories that we have been hearing and a case of suicide of Nigerian lady and when this broke out the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana came here,” Onyeama said.





“And we were assured that Nigerians were not the target and that efforts were being made to calm the situation.





“Again in New York, assurances were made by President Nana Akufo-Addo and we were shown the text that the shops that have been closed that belong to Nigerians would be reopened.”





In his response, Bawa said that he “was in Accra at the invitation of the president to go and have a look at what was happening on the ground.





“I spent two days on the ground, meeting with all stakeholders.





“Some of the shops at the time I visited 10 days ago have been opened. Some have not yet been opened. Opening of shops are still ongoing as we speak.





“Those that have not been opened are locked because owners were not present at their shops. GUTA wants to open the shops in the owners presence.





“With these shops opened, I can say that about 80-85 percent of shops that were locked have been opened. We insisted that before shops are opened, the owners should be there.”

