FG Sets Up Seven-Man Committee To Investigate NHIS Boss

Federal Government has put up a seven-man panel to investigate allegations of infractions and financial malfeasance levelled against the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf.





The inauguration of the panel which was done by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha on Friday, is been led by the Former Permanent Secretary, Bukar Hassan.





Other members include the Director, HPRS, FMH, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole; Director, Audit, (AuGF), Adewale Owolo; and Deputy Director Expenditure (OAGF), Shamsuddeen Bello.





Others are the Director, Certification & Compliance, BPP, Ishaq Yahaya; Director of Science (FMS&T), Dr. Ekanem John Udoh; and Director, Administration (OSGF), Mrs Jummai Idakwo.





The Federal Government, has, however, given the panel two weeks to complete its assignment.

